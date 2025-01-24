Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani join as co-owners of Hyderabad Superstars for World Pickleball League

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have joined hands with KLO Sports as co-owners of the Hyderabad Superstars in the upcoming World Pickleball League starting in Mumbai from Saturday.

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world and is currently being played across age groups. Hyderabad Superstars will only further popularise and inspire players from Hyderabad and across the country to go after excellence. Joining the World Pickleball League is an exciting new chapter in my sports journey and I wish the team the best of luck." said Rakul Preet Singh at the onset of the league as quoted by the Hyderabad Superstars press release.

"Hyderabad Superstars is all set to take over the World Pickleball League. Pickleball is without a doubt, one of the most popular sports across generations and we look forward to inspire even more people to take up the sport." said Jackky Bhagnani on becoming the co-owner of Hyderabad Superstars.

Hyderabad Superstars will be led by renowned coach Jonny Andrews, popularly known as 'Jonny Pickleball'. Jonny comes with extensive experience in the sport having been associated with Pickleball since 2016 and will get an opportunity to train a formidable roster, including Indian Pickleball sensation Kuldip Mahajan and international stars such as Max Freeman, Ava Cavataio, Ross Whittaker, Madalina Grigoriu, Karolina Owczarek, Ben Cawston, and Ludovica Sciaky.

"We welcome Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to the Hyderabad Superstars family and are confident that their presence will be inspirational to all. We believe that with our investment, we can help nurture local and upcoming talent while building a strong community of players and fans. Our aim extends beyond simply creating a competitive team; we want to foster an environment where everyone can come together to celebrate the sport." said Srinath Chittoori, co-owner, of KLO Sports.

"We at KLO Sports are thrilled to embark on this journey into the exciting world of pickleball alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The World Pickleball League is a fantastic platform to elevate its popularity and discover exceptional talent across the country. Hyderabad, with its vibrant sporting culture, has embraced pickleball with enthusiasm, and we are honoured to represent the city in this league, adding to its rich sporting legacy." said Sanjay Jupudi, co-owner, of KLO Sports as the release added.

KLO Sports announced the acquisition of the Hyderabad Franchise named 'Hyderabad Superstars' earlier this month for the World Pickleball League. The WPBL, India's first global franchise-based pickleball league, co-founded by former tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, will host its inaugural season from 24 January to 2 February 2025.

Final Fixtures:

25th January 2025: Hyderabad Superstars vs Bengaluru Jawans.

26th January 2025: Hyderabad Superstars vs Pune United.

27th January 2025: Hyderabad Superstars vs Mumbai Pickle Power.

29th January 2025: Hyderabad Superstars vs Dilli Dillwale.

31st January 2025: Hyderabad Superstars vs Chennai Superchamps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor