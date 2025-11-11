Rangareddy, Adilabad clinch titles at 58th Senior Telangana Inter-District Kho Kho Championship

Peddapalli (Telangana) [India], November 11 : The 58th Senior Telangana Inter-District Kho Kho Championship for Men and Women concluded on Sunday, here at India Mission High School, Peddapalli Town, with Rangareddy emerging as Men's champions and Adilabad lifting the Women's title after four days of intense competition.

The championship was organised under the aegis of the Telangana Kho Kho Association (TKKA), under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the Sports Authority of Telangana Olympic Association, according to a release from KKFI.

In the Men's final, Rangareddy showcased a commanding performance to defeat Hyderabad by 38-28, securing the championship. Warangal and Adilabad finished third and fourth, respectively, in the category.

In the Women's final, Adilabad registered a convincing 26-15 win over Rangareddy to claim the championship, while Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda claimed the third and fourth positions.

The championship featured participation from 11 men's teams and 11 women's teams, along with Telangana Police in the men's division. Districts represented included Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Khammam, Medak, and Mahabubnagar.

The four-day event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where winners, runners-up, and officials were felicitated for their contributions.

Earlier this month, Patiala stamped its authority at the Punjab State Junior Kho Kho Championship 2025, claiming both the boys' and girls' titles at the event held on November 2 and 3, here at Rayat Bahra Professional University.

The championship, which featured Under-18 teams from 15 districts, was organised by the Kho Kho Association of Hoshiarpur under the auspices of the Kho Kho Association of Punjab and the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor