Rangdajied United FC announces strategic partnership with Bengaluru FC

Shillong, Sep 6 Rangdajied United Football Club signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bengaluru Football Club, one of India's leading football clubs. This partnership aims to create enhanced opportunities for player development and the professional growth of coaches, strengthening the football ecosystem of RUFC, Meghalaya and beyond.

The collaboration focuses on two core objectives:

Player Pathways: The partnership will provide young footballers from Rangdajied United FC with a clear and structured pathway to higher levels of professional football. Through scouting, training programs, and exposure to Bengaluru FC’s elite football environment, players will have access to opportunities that could propel them to national and international platforms.

Coaches Development: As part of the MOU, both clubs will work together to create programs that focus on improving coaching standards. Rangdajied United FC’s coaches will benefit from workshops, mentorships, and practical training sessions conducted by experienced Bengaluru FC staff, ensuring they have the necessary tools to foster and guide young talent with the latest techniques and knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, President of Rangdajied United FC, said: "This partnership with Bengaluru FC is a significant step forward for our club and for the broader football community in Meghalaya. We are excited to work closely with Bengaluru FC, a club that has set a high standard for professionalism and excellence in Indian football. Together, we aim to create sustainable pathways for our players and coaches to grow, learn, and reach their full potential."

"Our partnership with Rangdajied United FC will go a long way in helping us expand our talent pool and find the best young players in Meghalaya and the surrounding regions. Eugeneson's love for the development of youth football and belief in our process at Bengaluru FC have been vital components to this association, and I'm really looking forward to watching it grow," said Bengaluru FC’s director of football, Darren Caldiera.

Both clubs are committed to working closely on implementing structured programs over the coming months. This MOU represents a long-term vision of sustainable football development, creating new opportunities for aspiring footballers and elevating the quality of coaching in the region.

