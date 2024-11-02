Ranji Trophy: Bihar hunts for redemption against Madhya Pradesh in Patna showdown

Patna, Nov 2 The Bihar cricket team will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in their fourth Ranji Trophy match of the ongoing season from November 6 in the Elite Group C here at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

Coming on the back of a defeat, the Bihar Cricket team will look to turn the tide in their favour at home. Bowlers have delivered for Bihar in the ongoing season and batters will need to step up in the coming matches.

In their last game against Karnataka, Sharman Nigrodh, Sakibul Gani and Babul Kumar starred with the bat. It is now for all other batters to step up their game as Bihar gears up to face Madhya Pradesh in the match which gets underway from November 6.

Speaking on the upcoming match, Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari said, "Sakibul Gani’s recent century was a commendable feat, and we expect the entire team to rise to the occasion. The Bihar Cricket Association is committed to supporting the team and enhancing the cricketing culture in the state."

In the last match, Bihar batter Sakibul Gani slammed a gutsy ton against Karnataka in Patna. The 25-year-old cricketer hit 130 runs in 194 balls in the 2nd innings of Bihar's third Ranji Trophy match this season.

It was Gani's fifth ton in the Ranji Trophy. However, the century was enough for Bihar as the side lost the match by 8 wickets. Bihar were trailing in the 2nd innings when Sakibul Gani stitched a 130-run stand with Babul Kumar (44) to revive some hopes.

Bihar in the 2nd innings took the lead but eventually collapsed with Gani holding the other end. Karnataka needed 69 runs to win, which the side chased down in 10.2 overs.

Earlier as the Patna leg began for the Ranji Trophy matches, BCA president inaugurated the Ranji Trophy match between Bihar and Karnataka here at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna last month. Governor of Bihar Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Advocate General of Bihar Mr. Prashant Kumar Shahi were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna is hosting three Ranji Trophy matches this season in October, November and January 2025 respectively. The Bihar cricket team is currently featuring in the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy and will play their fourth match of the season in Patna against Madhya Pradesh.

The Governor and the Advocate General congratulated BCA President Mr. Rakesh Kumar Tiwari and the duo also interacted with the players of Bihar cricket team in October ahead of the first match in Patna. They both noted that previously, Bihar players had to struggle a lot , but thanks to Rakesh Tiwari's relentless efforts, the sporting environment in Bihar has transformed significantly.

The second home match for Bihar will take place from November 6 to November 9 against Madhya Pradesh in Moin-ul-Haq Stadium . The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has been the site of nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.

The Ranji Trophy matches in Moin Ul Haq stadium will give the Bihar team the much-needed home advantage. The Bihar team had played in front of a home crowd during the Plate matches in last to last season which helped the side get the home advantage.

With the games being played in Moin Ul Haq stadium in Patna, the home advantage will play a key role in Bihar's success and that's also the reason for BCA behind hosting the matches on home ground despite all odds.

