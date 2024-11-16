Ranji Trophy: How Justin Langer’s guidance is powering Ayush Badoni’s cricketing journey

New Delhi, Nov 16 Ayush Badoni was batting on 193 and has already surpassed his previous best score in First-Class Cricket by two runs. But the batter showed courage and smashed two sixes in the next four balls to bring a swift conclusion to the final day's play in the Ranji Trophy clash between Delhi and Jharkhand at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Badoni’s powerful shots helped Delhi surpass Jharkhand's first-innings total of 382, securing a lead of six runs as their Elite Division Group-D match ended in a draw on Saturday. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his superb knock.

After finishing Day Three on 116 off 146 balls, Badoni’s performance on the fourth day was nothing short of breathtaking. Having been in a precarious position at 98/4 following Jharkhand's total of 382 in the first innings, Badoni single-handedly led Delhi’s charge, finishing unbeaten on 205 runs. Reaching this landmark in just 216 deliveries, his innings included 16 fours and 10 sixes, a display of both technical prowess and attacking flair.

In the final stages of the game, Badoni, with a display of aggression, hit two consecutive sixes off left-arm spinner Manishi, the first to long-off and the second straight down the ground, which saw him bring up his maiden First-Class double century.

This timely assault ensured Delhi reached 388/7 before both teams decided to shake hands and settle for a draw. The impact of Badoni's knock was undeniable, and it left Delhi to claim three points from the match while Jharkhand got one, keeping them in fourth place in Group D. This match is a significant moment in his journey as he replaced Himmat Singh as the team’s leader earlier this season, Badoni took the responsibility with maturity and composure.

Reflecting on his achievement, Badoni said, “It felt great to captain the team and score a double century in my first match. I wanted to lead from the front. This match was really important for us because, after our last match, winning this was crucial. We are definitely working on our consistency as a team. With the new captain in place, we are focusing on improving and making sure that we don’t have these lapses in our game.”

The captaincy change, though recent, has been instrumental in his development, and Badoni has embraced the new role with both responsibility and enthusiasm. Badoni reflected, "I’m focused on helping my team be more consistent. It’s a work in progress, and every match is an opportunity for us to grow. With the new leadership, I’m focused on improving, keeping the energy high, and ensuring we do not have lapses in our game."

This attitude towards leadership highlights his belief in taking ownership of the team’s performance, not just his own.

Badoni’s consistency at the domestic level has not gone unnoticed. His stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy earned him a spot in the India A team for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup held in Oman. The opportunity to represent India A is a significant moment in Badoni’s career, providing him with exposure to international-level cricket. There, he notched up an unbeaten half-century against Oman, further proving his mettle. Despite India A's semifinal exit, Badoni was undeterred and took immense value from the experience.

“Playing for India A was an amazing experience. Unfortunately, we lost in the semifinals, but it was a fantastic learning opportunity for me,” Badoni said.

Beyond his domestic and international feats, Badoni has also been making a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recognised his potential and retained him for a hefty Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. This was a huge endorsement of his rising stature in Indian cricket.

The confidence LSG showed in him has lifted Badoni’s spirits, allowing him to focus on the game without the added pressure of auction speculations. "Being retained by LSG has helped clear my mind. I can now focus entirely on the team and the upcoming season without worrying about the auction. It’s a relief to have that clarity," he shared.

This retention not only boosts his morale but also signals that Badoni is poised to play an essential role for LSG in the upcoming seasons, showcasing his all-round ability on a bigger platform.

A pivotal part of Badoni’s cricketing growth has been the time he spent with Justin Langer, the legendary former Australian cricketer and coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Langer, known for his sharp cricketing mind, took a personal interest in Badoni’s development, especially his batting. Badoni credits Langer’s mentorship as a turning point in his career, especially his understanding of controlling aggression and playing under pressure.

“In Australia, the pitches had a lot more bounce, which made playing there exciting. I also got great exposure, and Justin Langer helped me a lot with understanding how to control aggression. He taught me when to release aggression and when to rein it in, and how to control the mental aspects of the game,” Badoni reflected.

Langer’s influence was not just limited to physical training but extended to the mental side of the game, teaching Badoni how to read the game and stay composed in different situations. “I share a good bond with Justin Langer. I also went to Australia last year, where Justin taught me many things and helped me improve my game,” said Badoni, emphasising how the experience has helped him grow as a player.

While Badoni’s batting continues to take centre stage, he is also working hard to develop his bowling skills. This season, he has taken nine wickets, and his bowling has shown improvement, thanks in part to guidance from Sarandeep Singh, a former Delhi cricketer and expert off-spinner.

“I’ve also been working on my bowling, and I’m enjoying it more now. Sarandeep Singh sir, who himself is an off-spinner, has helped me a lot with my bowling technique, and I’ve made some improvements in that area,” Badoni said. His growth as an all-rounder gives Delhi more flexibility, making him an even more valuable asset to the team.

“I’m focusing on performing in every role the team needs from me, whether it’s batting, bowling, or fielding. Being an all-rounder gives me the opportunity to contribute in multiple ways for my team,” Badoni added, underscoring his belief in versatility and the importance of contributing to every facet of the game.

Badoni’s journey in First-Class cricket has been remarkable. His recent double-century has taken his tally to over 850 runs in First-Class cricket, including three centuries and a fifty. Earlier, he made his debut in FC cricket for Delhi against Saurashtra in January 2023.

