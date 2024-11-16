Ranji Trophy: Inspired by ABD & Gill, Raghuvanshi guides Mumbai to a nine-wicket win over Services

New Delhi, Nov 16 Mumbai's commanding nine-wicket win over Services in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Air Force Ground in Palam on Saturday was guided by talented youngsters, including Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddesh Lad, and Ayush Mhatre, who were the standout performer for the team.

Resuming at an overnight score of 24/1, Mumbai needed a steady hand to complete their target of 135, and Raghuvanshi delivered. Scoring a solid 55 off 114 balls, he partnered with the experienced Siddhesh Lad, who notched up an unbeaten 73 off 93 deliveries, to form a decisive 128-run partnership for the second wicket. Together, they guided Mumbai to 137 for one, sealing the win with clinical precision.

The victory not only marked Mumbai’s second consecutive win but also consolidated their third position on the group standings, with 22 points from five matches. Baroda lead the group with 27 points, while Jammu and Kashmir sit second with 23 points.

Raghuvanshi, who is a big fan of former South Africa cricketer Ab de Villiers and currently follows the footsteps of Shubman Gill remembered his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, which helped him gain confidence in pressure situations.

“Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 was a transformative experience. The guidance I received from coach Gautam Gambhir and mentor Abhishek Nayar went beyond cricketing skills; they shared invaluable lessons about batting, mental preparation, and even life itself. Their advice is something I try to implement in every match I play. I admire Ab de Villiers and Shubman Gill, who inspire me every day," Raghuvanshi told IANS after winning the match for the team.

The young batter also fondly remembered Kolkata's passionate fans, adding, “Playing in Kolkata was special. The fans’ energy is unmatched, and it’s a memory I carry with me.”

Reflecting on this achievement, Raghuvanshi expressed pride, noting, "Every win is special, and this was the third win for Mumbai, which has positioned us in third place on the table. It’s a great feeling, and earning six points was the most important outcome. I feel happy about it, but what makes me happier is the consistency and strength we’ve shown. "Now, with the white-ball season starting again and tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy approaching, I’m not feeling too much pressure. My focus remains on approaching each game as a team and figuring out how we can win matches and tournaments practically," he said.

Raghuvanshi’s focus, however, remains on the bigger picture. As the white-ball season approaches with tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the young cricketer sees every game as an opportunity for growth. “The upcoming tournaments offer a chance to play alongside and learn from India’s top domestic players. It’s not just about preparing for the IPL but about gaining experience and understanding what it takes to succeed at higher levels,” he said.

Mumbai’s win against Services was also powered by other standout performances. Earlier in the match, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashed a commanding 116 off 149 balls, giving Mumbai a valuable 48-run first-innings lead.

On the bowling front, returning from surgery, Shardul Thakur showed why he remains a vital asset for Mumbai. Thakur picked up seven wickets across both innings, including a decisive spell on the third day, ending with figures of 12-0-39-3.

Reflecting on his future, Raghuvanshi emphasised the importance of focus and teamwork, saying, “The aim is always to contribute to the team’s success and learn from every game. Watching experienced players’ practice routines, their body language and the intensity they bring to each match is a learning opportunity for young players like me.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor