Ranji Trophy: Karnataka crush Punjab by inning and 207 runs despite Gill’s fighting century

Bengaluru, Jan 25 Shubman Gill showcased his class and resilience with a fine century, but his efforts were not enough to prevent Punjab from succumbing to an innings and 207-run defeat against Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the skipper’s heroics, Punjab's frail batting lineup couldn’t withstand Karnataka’s dominant bowling and batting display.

Resuming the third day on an overnight score of 7, Gill took charge of Punjab’s second innings and played a valiant knock of 102 off 171 balls. The 25-year-old opener struck 14 boundaries and three sixes, demonstrating his trademark elegance and aggression.

Gill reached his half-century off 119 balls, showcasing patience and composure. However, he accelerated in the latter half of his innings, scoring the next 50 runs in just 40 deliveries. His fluency was a highlight of an otherwise dismal batting display by Punjab.

The skipper was the eighth batter dismissed, falling to Yashovardhan Parantap. Gill’s century, his first in this Ranji Trophy season, brought a glimmer of hope but ultimately couldn’t salvage Punjab’s innings.

Punjab’s troubles began in the first innings, where they were bowled out for a meager 55 runs, with Gill contributing just four runs. Facing a daunting 420-run deficit after Karnataka’s massive first-innings total of 475, Punjab faced an uphill battle.

Karnataka dominated the match from the outset, with their first innings powered by Ravichandran Smaran’s maiden double century (203). Their bowling attack, led by pacer Yashovardhan Parantap and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, dismantled Punjab in both innings. The duo claimed three wickets each in Punjab’s second innings, ensuring an innings victory.

Gill’s century, while commendable, comes amid a lean patch in his international career. The right-hander struggled during the recent five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia. Across five innings in three Tests, he managed just 93 runs at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31.

After being dropped for the fourth Test, Gill returned for the fifth in place of captain Rohit Sharma but failed to make an impact, scoring just 20 and 13 in the two innings.

With this comprehensive win, Karnataka secured seven points, including a bonus point for the innings victory.

