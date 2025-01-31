Ranji Trophy: Plan was to stitch a long partnership to take the lead, says Mathur

New Delhi, Jan 31 At 97/4 in 29.1 overs, Delhi were in trouble on day two of their Ranji Trophy game against Railways and were in danger of being shot out for a low total. But Delhi captain Ayush Badoni and all-rounder Sumit Mathur didn’t let that happen by stitching a 133-run stand to help the hosts’ take a 93-run lead at the end of day two’s play.

“At that time we had to make the plan quickly as Virat was a senior player and he got out early. After that Sanat Sangwan also got out. We had the plan that we have to build a partnership, as around 100, we lost four wickets. So, plan of me and Ayush was that we have to make a long partnership so that we can take the lead, and for that runs were made very quickly,” said Mathur to reporters at the end of day two’s play.

He cited the importance of playing on the merit of the ball in an important stand where Badoni was more aggressive of the two. “We were playing according to the merit of the ball we were getting. If we were getting a ball to hit, then we were hitting it.”

“If we were getting a ball stopping on us, then we were responded accordingly. There was no such strategy, but he was playing openly and I could take my time. So, he was playing openly while I was playing my natural game.

Mathur, in his maiden first-class session, felt the second session is the best time to get runs in the match, something which he and Badoni did. While Badoni agonisingly missed out on a hundred by one run, Mathur has a chance to get his second century of the season when he resumes day three from 78 not out and put Delhi in a pole position to win.

“The weather is a bit cold now. So, the wicket is a bit damp in the morning session. But after that, the sun starts to shine. After 1-1.5 hours, from lunch to tea, the wicket is much better to play on. I am considering myself as an all-rounder. At what position I come out to bat, it depends on the demand of the team. We want to play to win. There is no draw, we want to win.”

Mathur also felt the crowd which reduced by more than half after Kohli fell for just six runs, was also supportive of the rescue act staged by him and Badoni. “They were clapping when there was a boundary, Ayush got his fifty and I raised my half-century. To be honest, I was not paying attention to that. I was in my zone, and played according to that. No, there was no pressure (on top-order batters to get out). They even bowled well.”

The interest in the ongoing game went up a notch due to Kohli’s involvement and the crowd coming out in large numbers, something which rarely happens in a Ranji Trophy game. Mathur signed off by saying playing alongside Kohli in front of a packed crowd has turned out to be an experience of a lifetime.

“It has been a very good experience so far. I will remember this for the rest of my lifetime. He has improved the morale of players a lot, and is getting along well with the players. So, I am feeling very good alongside him. It's a different experience altogether. It's an experience of a lifetime and will remember this till the time I am playing cricket.”

