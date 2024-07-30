Rashid Khan becomes fastest player to reach 600 T20 wickets

Manchester [UK], July 30 : Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan completed 600 T20 wickets, becoming the fastest ever bowler to reach the milestone in format's history.

Rashid became only the second player to reach the milestone during his side Trent Rockets' match in The Hundred competition in the UK against the Manchester Originals on Monday.

In his spell of 20 balls, Rashid took two wickets for 24 runs, getting the scalps of Wayne Madsen and Paul Walter. In this tournament, a total of 100 balls per inning are delivered, with each over consisting of five balls each.

Rashid accomplished this milestone during his 438th inning, becoming the fastest bowler to reach the milestone. Now in 441 matches, Rashid has taken 600 wickets at an average of 18.25, with the best bowling figures of 6/17. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of T20 cricket.

With 630 wickets in 578 matches, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is still active in the franchise cricket circuit, is the highest-wicket taker in the format.

Manchester elected to field first after winning the toss. Tom Banton (45 in 22 balls) and Rovman Powell (27 in 17 balls) played crucial knocks to help the Trent Rockets reach 145/7 in their 100 balls.

Tom Hartley took three wickets for Manchester, while Sikandar Raza got two scalps.

During the run-chase, Max Holden (40 in 37 balls), Wayne Madsen (28 in 20 balls) and Paul Walter (29 in 15 balls) played some fine knocks, but Manchester ended at 144/8 and fell short by a run.

Rashid, Imad Wasim and Sam Cook took two wickets for Trent Rockets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor