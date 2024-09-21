Rashid Khan reveals he battled hamstring injury to witness Afghanistan script history against SA

Sharjah, Sep 21 Afghanistan star all-rounder Rashid Khan revealed that he battled a hamstring injury during the second ODI against South Africa to script history with an emphatic 177-run win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It was not only Afghanistan's biggest win by runs but also their first-ever ODI series win over South Africa after registering a six-wicket victory in the series opener earlier this week.

"Fifer after long time and I had a hamstring injury as well since a month, but I wanted to stay in the ground and help the team. It was a big opportunity for us to win an important series, so I wanted to contribute," Rashid said after their first series win against a team ranked in the top five of the ICC rankings.

"I enjoy bowling with youngsters, I share my ideas with them and the best part is they listen and learn quickly. And now they have started to deliver. Great to see youngsters coming up and showcasing their talent," he added after his 5-19 spell to bundle out Proteas for 134 in reply to Afghanistan's 311/4.

Rashid has recently faced multiple injury setbacks. He missed the final week of the Hundred in August due to hamstring issues and after returning home to play in Afghanistan's domestic T20 competition, the Shpageeza Cricket League, he developed a back niggle. This also caused him to miss the one-off rain-affected Test against New Zealand. The current ODI series marks his first appearance in any of the longer formats since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where he later underwent back surgery and was sidelined for four months.

On Friday, his 26th birthday, Rashid's hamstring problems resurfaced while batting. After coming in during the 47th over, he ran two off his first ball but required immediate attention from the physio. Despite this, he continued to bat, finishing on six not out from 12 balls. However, his ability to return and bowl remained uncertain.

"We had a big opportunity to win a series and the love for the game pushes you to play, I thought I was able to bowl and stay on the field, good job done by the physio as well," the spinner said.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Sunday.

