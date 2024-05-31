Rathika Seelan bows out in QF of Hong Kong PSA Challenge squash
By IANS | Published: May 31, 2024 11:44 AM2024-05-31T11:44:56+5:302024-05-31T11:45:06+5:30
Hong Kong, May 31 India’s Rathika Suthanthira Seelan went down to Malaysian third seed Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals of the USD 6000 Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup – 4th leg.
Sixth-seeded Rathika, lost 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to a higher-ranked opponent.
The Tamil Nadu player had won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend.
