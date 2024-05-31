Rathika Seelan bows out in QF of Hong Kong PSA Challenge squash

Hong Kong, May 31 India’s Rathika Suthanthira Seelan went down to Malaysian third seed Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals of the USD 6000 Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup – 4th leg.

Sixth-seeded Rathika, lost 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to a higher-ranked opponent.

The Tamil Nadu player had won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend.

