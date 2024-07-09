Ravi Shastri shares photo with ‘fashion icon’ Maria Sharapova

New Delhi, July 9 India’s former Head Coach and one of the most energetic commentators of cricket, Ravi Shastri has been on a vacation abroad and has been spotted at many major sporting events across England. After being spotted at Wimbledon, Shastri posted a photo alongside former Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, who he claimed to be a ‘fashion icon’.

"Great to bump into the gorgeous @MariaSharapova. Did wonders for the game of Tennis for the sheer Quality and Style she brought to the court. A Fashion Icon", read the post by Ravi Shastri on X, formerly Twitter.

Shastri, a member of the 1983 ODI World Cup winning team, was present at Centre Court at the All-England Club to watch the Round of 32 clash between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Nicholas Jerry.

The 37-year-old Sharapova is a two-time French Open winner and also has one Wimbledon, one US Open, and one Australian Open to her name.

Shastri was also seen at the Formula One's British Grand Prix at Silverstone on the weekend and met up with another tennis legend, Rod Laver.

“Chance meeting with The Rocket at Silverstone. Arguably the greatest in the Game of Tennis. Humility personified @rodlaver," said a previous tweet by Shastri.

