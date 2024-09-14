Ravichandran Ashwin digitally launches American Gambits' anthem

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin launched the anthem of his Global Chess League (GCL) team, the American Gambits, digitally, also remarking that the team will show the world how to play boldly.

The anthem's title is "Make The World Go". Ashwin co-owns the team, which will be led by world number two Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura.

The anthem has been composed by acclaimed music director Charan Raj and sung by Karthik Chennojirao (KC) of Pineapple Express, a release said. The song symbolises the team's unity, intensity, and strategic depth as they aim to conquer the global chess stage, which Ravichandran Ashwin released on his social media.

The American Gambits is co-owned by entrepreneur Prachura PP and former CEO of Prestige Group, Venkat K Narayana, along with Ashwin.

According to the release, Ashwin shared his excitement while launching the team anthem.

"For us, chess is all about bringing out the best on the boarddriven by passion, ridden by strategic bent of mind, and perfectly playing the role of a gambit we as a team want to popularise and promote chess in India and globally. The anthem encapsulates that spirit of fearlessness and ultimate triumph. We are excited and waiting to show the world how we will play boldly."

Hikaru Nakamura had recently stood 3rd at the Speed Chess Championship. The team is full of proven champions and rising talents. Jan-Krzysztof Duda, a fierce competitor with significant recent wins, adds a dynamic, and aggressive style to the side.

"Vladislav Artemiev, known for his quiet but calculated play, perfectly matches the strategic bent that the team possess; Bibisara Assaubayeva, the reigning women's world rapid champion, brings a winners' mentality with her ability to outmanoeuvre opponents quickly and efficiently; Elisabeth Paehtz is the team's most experienced player, adding a layer of seasonality to the group. The team's young prodigy, Jonas Buhl Bjerre, stands for unwavering focus and unity. Lending the team his vast expertise from the sidelines is Dronacharya Awardee and R Praggnananadha and Vaishali's coach RB Ramesh," the release said.

Hikaru Nakamura, the team icon player, added: "Chess is not just about moving pieces on a boardit's about precision, timing, and the ability to remain fearless in the face of overwhelming odds. This season, we're ready to push boundaries and make bold sacrifices to claim victory. The anthem represents everything we stand for.

The league, which is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE), is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 12 in London.

