Ravindra Jadeja announces T20Is retirement a day after winning Men's T20 World Cup

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 30 After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their T20 Internationals retirement in the aftermath of India winning 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup after beating South Africa by seven runs, left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced he is retiring from playing the shortest format of the game at the international level.

As per his post on Instagram, Jadeja, who missed 2022 edition of the tournament due to a knee injury, wrote he will continue representing the country in ODIs & Tests. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats .”

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind Ravindrasinh Jadeja,” he said.

Since his debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Jadeja played 74 T20Is for India, making 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and strike-rate of 127.16, apart from taking 28 catches on the field. With the ball, he picked 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and strike-rate of 7.13.

