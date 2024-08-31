Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder of modern cricket: Jonty Rhodes

New Delhi, Aug 31 Former South Africa cricketer and Pro Cricket League brand ambassador Jonty Rhodes stated that Ravindra Jadeja is the “best fielder” in modern cricket due to his agility to field at any position on the ground.

Jadeja announced his retirement from T20Is along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados in June this year. However, he confirmed to play in the ODI and Test formats for the country. The all-rounder was rested for the ODI leg of the Sri Lanka tour earlier this month.

“Two of the players whom I have always admired as a fielder are Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. They two are the best Indian fielders but when I talk of modern cricket, the best fielder it is surely Ravindra Jadeja, whom you all fondly call sir Jadeja,” Rhodes told reporters on the backdrop of the Pro Cricket League trophy and jersey unveiling event.

“The reason why I consider him the best is because he can field at any position. You can place him at mid-wicket, long-on or at short cover. He is so quick on the feet that the batter fears when the ball goes to him. So more than catching or throwing the ball the things that matter in fielding is how quickly you reach to the ball. And that is where Jadeja is best,” he added.

Jadeja along with Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been ruled out of the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Jadeja was named in Team B squad but was released by the BCCI without naming any replacement.

The all-rounder is expected to return to India's squad for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh in September.

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19, followed by the second Test at Green Park in Kanpur from September 27.

