Rayudu, Narine, Braithwaite in NY Strikers' MAX60 Carribean Legaue squad

Colombo, July 16 Ahead of the upcoming MAX60 Carriben League, the New Strikers named Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Thisara Perera and Sunil Narine as their iconic nem members who will embark on their campaign participation against the Caribbean Giants on August 18 in their debut.

The Caribbean League will showcase a diverse roster of cricket superstars that are guaranteed to delight fans across the globe. Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Ambati Rayudu, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Waseem, Denesh Ramdin, Josh Brown, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Akshay Naidoo, Alessandro Morris, Troy Taylor, Mitchell Owen, K Kadowaki Fleming and Brandon McMullen are among the players on the New York Strikers roster promising an explosive action in their first campaign.

Speaking on his first participation at Caribbean tournament, Ambati Rayudu shared, "It's a great opportunity to play for New York Strikers in a Caribbean League. To contribute to team's success and make a positive impact on the field as all I look forward to."

Talking on New York Strikers adapting newer strengths for the Caribbean League, head coach Carl Crowe shared, “Our team has faced some of the best international competition around the globe. I am confident the team is competitive enough to perform well at the Caribbean stage. “

Under Sagar Khanna’s capable direction and Carl Crowe’s coaching guidance, the Strikers brand has welcomed a galaxy of cricket stars to represent the Strikers franchisee. Prominent players from various leagues including Yuvraj Singh, Mohd Amir, Sunil Narine, Keiron Pollard and many others spoke highly of Sagar on numerous occasions complimenting the setups, culture and the managements unwavering attention to players interests.

The New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10, also lifted its first ever trophy by winning the 2023 edition of the league along with displaying dominating abilities in the second season of Legends Cricket Trophy.

Legendary cricketer Babar Azam who played for the Colombo Strikers when he was the best ODI batsman in the world is among the cricketers who have called the New York Strikers as his home. In the Lanka Premier League 2023, Babar Azam made history by becoming the first player to compete in an international league outside of Pakistan with a blistering century.

New York Strikers squad:

Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Ambati Rayudu, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Waseem, Denesh Ramdin, Josh Brown, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Akshay Naidoo, Alessandro Morris, Ansh Patel, Troy Taylor, Mitchell Owen, K Kadowaki Fleming, Brandon McMullen

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor