Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total

Harare, Sep 6 Sri Lanka endured a night to forget in Harare, crashing to their second-lowest T20I total as Zimbabwe clinched a comprehensive win in the second match of the T20I series. Bowled out for just 80 inside 17.4 overs, Sri Lanka never managed to recover from an early collapse triggered by Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, before Sikandar Raza stamped his authority with a spell that sealed the visitors’ fate.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka’s struggles began in the Power-play itself. Muzarabani, back in rhythm after a tough outing in the previous game, struck twice to remove Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando while keeping the scoring in check.

Evans joined the act from the other end, dismissing Pathum Nissanka with a smart short ball and then shattering Kamil Mishara’s stumps with a searing yorker.

If the pacers set up the collapse, Raza ensured there was no way back. Sri Lanka’s middle order had no answers to his flight and variations. He removed Kamindu Mendis for a duck before prising out the experienced Charith Asalanka and Dushmantha Chameera in the same over.

Remarkably, he conceded no boundaries across his four overs, finishing with figures of 3 for 11, and later walking away with the Player of the Match award. Evans wrapped up the innings with his third strike, as Sri Lanka folded for just 80.

Though defending the small total was always unlikely, Chameera briefly gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with a fiery spell. He ripped through Zimbabwe’s top order, removing Tadiwanashe Marumani and Sean Williams, before sending Raza back with another quick delivery.

A fourth wicket nearly came his way too, but Asalanka put down a sharp chance off Tashinga Musekiwa. That drop proved costly, as Musekiwa finished unbeaten on a brisk 21 off 14 balls, guiding Zimbabwe home with more than five overs to spare.

The 2-0 score-line reflects Zimbabwe’s dominance, but it was the manner of Sri Lanka’s defeat — toothless batting, no partnerships of note, and complete surrender against both pace and spin — that will sting the most.

Brief score:

Sri Lanka 80 all out in 17.4 overs (Kamil Mishara 20, Charith Asalanka 18; Sikandar Raza 3/11, Brad Evans 2/15) lost to Zimbabwe 84/5 in 15.2 overs (Tashinga Musekiwa 21, Ryan Burl 20; Dushmantha Chameera 3/19, Binura Fernando 1/14) by five wickets

