RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik delighted with Josh Hazlewood’s return, says ‘all of Bengaluru will be smiling’

New Delhi, Nov 25 The IPL 2025 mega-auction day one has ended and RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik took the time to analyse the team’s newest acquisitions and expressed his happiness surrounding Josh Hazlewood’s return

In a move that has thrilled fans and analysts alike, RCB secured the return of Hazlewood for Rs 12.5 crore. Hazlewood, who was part of RCB’s successful 2021 campaign, will once again spearhead their bowling attack. Known for his ability to extract bounce and swing, Hazlewood’s return strengthens RCB’s fast-bowling arsenal.

Karthik was quick to acknowledge the importance of Hazlewood to the team, saying, “Everybody from RCB and and all the fans have all said let's go for Josh Hazlewood and here we have him. Josh Hazlewood, it was all about who can we get and we got Josh Hazlewood. I think all Bengaluru should be smiling at that option because we have seen what he can do in the year that he came, we qualified and he was such a major and integral part of that attack.”

The first buy of the day was a big one, as RCB landed Liam Livingstone forRs 8.75 crore. The hard-hitting English all-rounder is renowned for his power-hitting and aggressive batting style. Livingstone’s versatility with both bat and ball makes him an invaluable asset for RCB in the 2025 season.

RCB followed up their first purchase with the acquisition of Jitesh Sharma, the dynamic middle-order batsman from Punjab Kings. Bought forRs 11 crore, Sharma is known for his ability to clear the ropes and play under pressure. His skills as a wicketkeeper-batsman make him a perfect fit for RCB's middle-order, adding both stability and flair.

Karthik was particularly excited about the signing, highlighting Sharma’s explosiveness.”He is a very explosive middle -order batsman. We wanted someone who is on the fringes of the Indian team and he is right there. We have seen what he can do in the IPL. Has got areas that he can hit and RCB being a ground where you can play spin well, he comes as a very, very good option.”

Next, RCB made another significant acquisition in Phil Salt, the aggressive opening batsman from England, for Rs 11.5 crore. Salt is known for his blistering starts in the powerplay, and his fearless approach to batting fits perfectly with RCB’s aggressive mindset.

“Phil Salt, what have I got to say? He is explosive. He is someone who can take on in the power play. Great attitude. Nice guy to have around in the team. Everything about him says he is the kind of guy that RCB would love to have.”

RCB also made an investment in youth by securing Rasikh Salam Dar, the promising fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, forRs 6 crore. Dar impressed in the recent ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup, and his raw pace and potential make him an exciting addition to the squad.

The final acquisition of the day came in the form of young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, bought for Rs 2.6 crore. Sharma has garnered attention for his sharp leg-spin, making him an intriguing prospect for RCB’s bowling department.

With such an exciting squad in place, RCB’s fans will be eagerly awaiting the next set of acquisitions on Monday.

