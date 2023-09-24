Real Kabaddi Season 3: Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors secure wins

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Bikana Riders piped Shekhawati Kings in their opening game of the Real Kabaddi League Season 3 campaign.

On Saturday, Bikana Riders overcame a 15-point deficit in halftime to defeat Shekhawati Kings 66-55. Anirudh Pawar of Bikana Riders top scored with 18 points which included 17 raid points and 1 tackle point and was awarded the man of the match award. Narpal Singh of Shekhawati Kings top scored for their team with 13 points which included 10 raid points and 3 tackle points. In the second half, Bikana Riders played really well and dominated them on all fronts and took a comfortable lead to finish the match.

In the second game of the day, Jodhana Warriors defeated Mewar Monks with the final score reading 55-43. This is Jodhana Warrior’s first win after 2 games, Kamal Singh scored 19 points which included 15 raid points and 4 tackle points, while Jatin Sharma from Mewar Monks who also won man of the match scored 25 points which included 22 raid points and 3 tackle points. The match was very tight with Jodhana Warriors trailing at halftime by 5 points. In the second half, Jodhana Warriors picked up their game and played extremely well containing Mewar Monks.

Real Kabaddi kicked off yesterday in Jaipur which was attended by MTV Star and actor Rannvijay Singha. Talking at the launch Rannvijay said, "What a night it has been, we had a great opening ceremony followed by really 2 exciting matches. This is just the first day and we still have 10 more days of edge-of-the-seat action that will unfold in the coming days."

Talking at the launch event Shubham Choudhary, the CEO of Real Kabaddi said, "We wanted to provide an entertaining night that the players and audiences will remember for a long time. The teams have been practising hard for the past few days and we are sure as the tournament progresses, we are going to have some great matches."

In yesterday’s game last year’s second-place winners Chambal Pirates took on Jodhana Warriors with Chambal Pirates winning the game by 3 points. The final score read 47-44 with Ritik Panghal from Jodhana Warriors winning the man of the match award for scoring 16 points (10 raid and 6 tackle points).

Naresh from Jodhana Warriors scored 13 points (12 raid points and 1 tackle point). In the second game of the day last year’s third-place winners, Jaipur Jaguars took on Singh Soorma in a tightly contested match with Singh Soorma piping Jaipur Jaguars by 2 points. The final score read 42-40, with Hemant Chauhan winning the man of the match award. Hemant Choudhary top scored with 13 points (11 raid and 2 tackle points) for Singh Soorma. Anil top scored with 9 points (8 raids and 1 tackle point) for Jaipur Jaguars.

