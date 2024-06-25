Real Madrid announce captain Nacho Fernandez's departure amidst Saudi Pro League links

Madrid, June 25 Real Madrid has announced the departure of club captain Nacho, who has made the decision to leave the side where he has spent 23 years.

In 2001, Nacho joined Real Madrid at the age of just 10, and has played throughout the youth academy until he made his first team debut in 2012. He has since defended the jersey for 12 seasons during one of the most successful periods in the history of Real Madrid.

In that time, he has played 364 games and won 26 trophies: 6 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Spanish Leagues, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

"Real Madrid would like to thank and express our appreciation to Nacho, one of the club's biggest legends. Real Madrid would like to wish him and his family the best of luck in this new chapter of his life,” read the statement posted by the club on the website.

He also won the Under-21s European Championship and the Nations League with the Spanish national team, and is currently playing in the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany.

Nacho brings to an end his career at Real Madrid having been the captain, who lifted La Decimoquinta at Wembley, and as one of only five players to have won 6 European Cups in the history of football and with the most trophies in the history of our club .

"Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has been an example to everyone and has earned the affection, recognition and admiration of everyone at Real Madrid. Real Madrid is and always will be his home," said club president Florentino Perez.

According to reports, Nacho is set to sign for Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League.

