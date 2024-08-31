Real Madrid criticism is ‘normal’: Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Real Betis clash

Madrid, Aug 31 Despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, the team has struggled to get off to a good start in the 2024/25 season having drawn two of their opening three games. Following the criticism that has surrounded the teams’ opening fixtures, head coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that it is ‘normal’ for the 15-times Champions League winners.

"Criticism just 3 months after winning the CL? This is normal at Madrid, we are not worried. It will be like this until May, as always," said Ancelotti to reporters in a press conference.

The Madrid side drew 1-1 against Mallorca in their opening game before registering a resounding 3-0 victory against Real Valladolid in their second game.

Real faced Las Palmas in a midweek fixture on Friday, in a battle that saw the game ending 1-1 after Vinicius Jr’s 69th minute penalty levelled the game for Los Blancos. Ancelotti went on to suggest their opening games have seen the team struggle off the ball.

"We must defend better as a team. We have conceded 2 goals in 5 games but the problem is we have problems in recovering the ball," he added.

A major question upon Mbappe’s arrival is how the Frenchman will fit in with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo both possessing the ability to play off the left wing which is also where Mbappe likes to operate.

The opening games have seen the left flank being overcrowded at times by the Madrid attack which leads to static movement of the ball. Ancelotti addressed the team’s playing style and confirmed it will be the Brazilian who will continue playing on the left.

"Vinicius and Mbappe? They're doing good. Obviously, we can be better, be faster. But we have scored goals in every game and we will get better in the next games. Mbappe will adapt with everyone soon. Mbappe and Vinicius can switch positions on the pitch but Vinicius has been playing more on the left and we will continue like this," concluded Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will hope to turn their fortunes around as they face Real Betis in the fourth league game of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday (IST).

