Real Madrid extend Carvajal's contract despite ACL injury setback

Madrid, Oct 6 Less than a day after Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury which will rule him out for a long period, Real Madrid have announced a one-year contract extension for the Spaniard which will see him stay at the club till June 30, 2026.

“Real Madrid CF announces that, as planned, it has agreed with Dani Carvajal to extend our player's contract, which will bind him to the club until June 30, 2026. He has been part of the first team since 2013, and in his twelve seasons defending our shirt, he has become a legend of Real Madrid and world football. Real Madrid would like to show him all its support and affection and wishes him a speedy recovery so that we can enjoy his football on the pitch again as soon as possible,” read the statement by Madrid.

The right-back sustained an injury in the final minute of Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Villarreal. Carvajal left screaming in pain, after seemingly overextending his knee in a collision with Yeremy Pino and was carried off the pitch in tears. The Madrid-based club announced that he has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg and will have to undergo surgery in the coming days.

“I only have words of gratitude to Real Madrid and our president Florentino Perez. On a day like today, we announced the continuity until 2026, transmits what is the best club in the world in every way and how in the successes that we share fill us with happiness, but in the hard ones is when the soul is really shown. THANK YOU REAL MADRID, there is a lot of Carvajal left dressed in white,” said Carvajal.

Carvajal joined Real Madrid in 2002, when he was just 10 years old and played in all categories of our youth system from Under-12s to Castilla in 2010. Since 2013 he has been a member of the first team, and over the course of the 12 seasons , he has become a legend of Real Madrid and of world football.

With Real Madrid, he has won 26 titles in 427 games: six Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four La Ligas, two Copa del Reys and four Spanish Super Cups. Carvajal is one of the five players who have managed to win six European Cups. He further cemented his legacy on June 1 when he scored the opening goal of the 2024 Champions League final which saw him win the man of the match on the night when Real Madrid won their fifteenth European Cup.

Carvajal is also a legend of the Spanish national team, with which he has been capped 50 times. With the Spanish shirt, he has won the European Championship, League of Nations, European Championship under-21 and European Championship under-19.

