Real Madrid identify Trent Alexander-Arnold as priority transfer target: Report

New Delhi, Oct 16 Real Madrid have identified Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as their top priority transfer target for next season.

According to a report by The Athletic, Los Blancos will be aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the ongoing season and are admirers of Trent, who is out of contract in June 2025.

Alongside Trent, the team has also identified Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen and 21-year-old Spain youth international Juanlu of Sevilla as backups if a move does not materialise.

The Real Madrid target recently opened up on an interview where he spoke of his ambition to win trophies.

“I’ve entered the prime of my career right now and I don’t want to be the player who only won trophies when he was young.

“There was a conversation I had when we were travelling to Ireland, on the coach down to the airport with (Crystal Palace’s Eberechi) Eze. I said, ‘There’s a chance that I may never win another trophy in my career. And there’s a chance I win many, many more.’

“You’ll only know the morning after you retire, and you look at yourself in the mirror, and you will have a feeling of either regret or satisfaction with what you’ve achieved," said Arnold to ITV in a recent interview.

Madrid will certainly look to bring in reinforcements as the side are currently heavily depleted with recurring injuries seeming to be the theme of the season. Alongside, Carvajal's recent ACL injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of the season, the side is also missing the services of David Alaba, who has suffered a Cruciate Ligament Tear in December 2023 and Eder Militao who suffered the same injury as Alaba and has moved in and out of the squad since last season.

