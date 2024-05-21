Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos to retire from football after 2024 Euros

New Delhi, May 21 In a shocking turn of events, Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has announced his intentions to retire at the end of the season via a letter posted on Instagram.

The German international will be playing his last game at the 2024 Euros that are being held in his home country which will be the perfect ending fitting for a player of Kroos' stature.

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me," Kroos wrote in an Instagram post.

"But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship”.

"I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!" the post further read.

The 34-year old midfielder joined Real Madrid way back in 2014 and has been a vital part in four Champions League victories for the Los Blancos alongside 4 La Liga titles.

"Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who is already part of the history of Real Madrid and who is one of the great legends of our club and world football...

"During the ten seasons in which he has defended our shirt and our shield, he has won 22 titles in 463 games to date: 4 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 4 Super Cups from Spain.

"In addition to his titles with Real Madrid, Toni Kroos became world champion with the German team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil," read the statement posted by Real Madrid.

Over the course of his tenure at Madrid, the ‘German Sniper’ has played 463 games so far and will be playing his last club game at the Wembley stadium in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 2 in what could once again be the fairytale ending of his club career.

"Toni Kroos is one of the great players in the history of Real Madrid and that this club is and will always be his home," Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said.

It is also worth noticing that Kroos had previously retired from International football but recently made a comeback into the national team for the upcoming European Championship.

