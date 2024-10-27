Real Madrid open investigation on alleged racist abuse against Yamal during El Clasico

Madrid, Oct 27 On the night Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever score in an El Clasico, videos of the Spaniard being the subject of racist abuse started flooding social media. Real Madrid, who have always been strongly opposed to racism in the past, acknowledged the incident and have opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

“Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium.

“Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken,” read the statement by Real Madrid on their website.

Yamal’s goal was Barcelona’s third goal during their 4-0 routing of Real Madrid. The Spaniard followed his goal with a dancing celebration which is usually done by Vinicius Jr after that the alleged incident took place.

“La Liga condemns and will denounce the racist insults that took place in El Clasico. In view of the events that took place during the course of the Real Madrid CF – FC Barcelona match, during which intolerable racist behaviour was observed, La Liga have immediately referred the incident to the Hate Section of the Information Brigade of the National Police and have informed the National Police," La Liga said in a statement.

“We will inform the Coordinating Prosecutor of the Hate Crimes and Racist Offences Unit of the Hate Crimes and Discrimination Unit of the State Attorney General’s Office.

“La Liga strongly condemns these events that took place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any kind of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside the stadium inside and outside stadiums. There is no place in sport for this scourge,” it added.

