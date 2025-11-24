Real Madrid's lead cut to one point with Elche draw in La Liga

Madrid, Nov 24 Real Madrid's lead at the top of La Liga was cut to one point after a 2-2 draw in a chaotic game away to Elche on Sunday.

All of the goals came in the second half, with Aleix Febas putting Elche ahead after getting in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold eight minutes into the second half, reports Xinhua.

Dean Huijsen headed Real Madrid level in the 78th minute, but Elche was back ahead again six minutes later when Alvaro Rodriguez cut inside to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a low shot.

Jude Bellingham saved a point for Real Madrid with an 87th-minute tap-in after good work from Kylian Mbappe and Huijsen, with Elche asking for a foul from Vinicius Jr on goalkeeper Inaki Pena which the VAR did not give.

The home side ended the game with 10 men as Victor Chust was sent off in the 96th minute.

Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away to Getafe, whose defender Domingos Duarte deflected Giacomo Raspadori's cross into his own net.

Mauro Arambarri hit the bar for Getafe in injury time as Atletico rode its luck to claim a fifth consecutive league win.

Real Betis unveiled a massive tifo in the stand ahead of its 1-1 draw at home to Girona to announce that attacking midfielder Isco had agreed a new contract with the club, although the game was a disappointment for home fans as Girona battled to a point.

Vladislav Vanat put Girona ahead in the 20th minute and although Valentin Gomez saved a point for Betis, the game ended in frustration when Antony saw a direct red card after kicking Girona defender Joel Roca in the head while trying an overhead kick - a card that means he will miss next weekend's derby against Sevilla.

Oviedo remains bottom of the table after a 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Both sides ended with 10 men after Ilyas Chaira was sent off early in the second half, while Rayo's Pathe Ciss was given his marching orders in injury time.

