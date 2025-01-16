"Recognition I longed for throughout my journey": Maralikant Petkar after being nominated for Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Paralympic Gold Medallist Maralikant Petkar on Thursday expressed his feelings after being named for the Arjuna Award in 2025's National Sports Awards, the formal cermony for which will take place on Friday, January 17.

Earlier on January 2, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024. Indian para-swimmer Murlikant Petkar was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Arjuna Award, a recognition I longed for throughout my journey as an Olympic gold medalist and a proud member of the Indian Army. This award is a testament to the support I received from the Government of India, Maharashtra State, Rotary Clubs and many others who believed in me and helped me elevate the recognition of athletes with disabilities. The film about my journey, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, is the first of its kind to highlight the life of a handicapped athlete, and I am deeply grateful for their efforts. This movie has brought recognition to the struggles and achievements of athletes with disabilities, making it a milestone in raising awareness," Murlikant Petkar told ANI.

During the 1965 war with Pakistan, Murlikant Petkar suffered nine bullet wounds. However, he opted not to give up once his injuries healed and began participating in swimming and other sports again. Despite setbacks, he never quit and always remained focused on achieving his goals and making India proud. In 1972, he created history by becoming India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor