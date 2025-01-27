'Recovery takes a team': Kuldeep Yadav grateful to NCA team for his injury recovery

New Delhi, Jan 27 India spinner Kuldeep Yadav expressed gratitude to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) team for his recovery after groin surgery. Kuldeep took to social media to post an emotional message ahead of his return to competitive cricket. "Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes," he wrote on X.

The left-arm spinner has been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England and next month's ICC Champions Trophy. He last played for India in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Kuldeep recently posted a video of his bowling in the nets at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, promising his much-awaited return to the white-ball format. The 30-year-old is gearing up to lead the spin attack in the upcoming ODIs against England and the eight-team marquee tournament. He will be supported by all-rounders Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Kuldeep, a left-arm unorthodox spinner who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, played a huge role in India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign and also their runners-up finish in the home ODI World Cup in 2023.

In 103 ODIs for the Men in Blue, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 168 wickets with two five-fers. His best bowling effort in ODIs is 6-25. He has been part of the Indian team that won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean and also of the squads that won the ACC Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023.

With India set to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, he will be crucial in India's hopes of winning the trophy again after 2013. India are set to play three ODIs against England in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 12, respectively.

In the Champions Trophy, India will begin their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

