Red Bull team boss Christian Horner show support for driver Sergio Perez

Nottingham [UK], July 14 : Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has backed Sergio Perez to overcome his recent qualifying woes and put the topic behind at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

Perez has failed to reach Q3 in any of the previous five events, including Q1 exits in Monaco and in Britain last time out, leaving him with damage limitation exercises on race days.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Christian Horner said, “He just needs to break it now. He’ll do it in Budapest, I’m confident."

He added, “The way he races I mean, some of his moves in the race at Silverstone, the one particularly on Carlos Sainz, were quite stunning into Stowe. If you look at his pace in the final stint, he was right there."

Horner said, “It’s frustrating for him that he’s having to fight back all the time, but he’s just got to sort his qualifying out on Saturday and as a team, we’ll do our best to support him on that."

"I think it’s just one of those things. As in sport, all sport, 90% of it is in the head and I think he just needs a good run, and he’ll find his momentum again," said Christian Horner.

After four one-two finishes across the first five races of the season, Red Bull has only scored a double podium on one occasion since – when Verstappen won and Perez finished third in Austria.

Christian Horner said, "I think he’s the type of guy that just needs an arm around his shoulder. You work with him and that’s what we’re doing. We’re supporting him, we know he can do it, we know he’ll get back there, and we’re just trying to make sure it happens as quickly as possible.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor