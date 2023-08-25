Red Bull's Max Verstappen sets clear goal for himself as F1 season resumes at Zandvoort

Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 25 : This weekend's Dutch Grand Prix marks the return of Formula One action, and Max Verstappen has claimed that Red Bull and himself are both totally committed to "doing the same thing" in order to maintain their winning streaks.

After a month-long summer break, F1 returns to action with the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The tight, winding Zandvoort track will host its first two practise sessions on Friday, followed by the final practice and qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.

Verstappen has won the last eight races in a row coming into his home country. If he wins another race on the challenging Zandvoort track, he will match Sebastian Vettel's record of nine victories for all time.

Meanwhile, Red Bull is attempting to extend their streak of 13 straight victories in races, dating back to the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi last year. Red Bull just broke McLaren's previous mark of 11 victories from the 1988 season.

Verstappen provided some information about the strategy he and the Milton Keynes team will employ in the second half of 2023.

“Just try to keep on doing the same thing – that would be nice. But, of course, after a break, you never know how you get back into things. Also [with] the track, and the weather that is forecast, I think it’s always a bit more tricky. We’ll see. We have a quick car, but it’s again about putting everything together to have a really strong weekend," Formula 1 quoted the reigning double-world champion Verstappen as saying.

When asked about Red Bull’s chances of maintaining their 100% victory record in the races to come, Verstappen said, “Honestly, I don’t think we really think about it too much. We just want to look ahead and try to always bring the best possible car to the track. I think everyone is always trying to prepare in that way."

“Of course, we want to win here, there’s no secret about that. It’s one of my favourite places to be, and to win is… It’s always very special here, so for sure that’s the target for the weekend," the Red Bull driver said.

Prior to the weekend, Red Bull sit 256 points clear of Mercedes in the constructors’ standings, while Verstappen is 125 up on teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’.

