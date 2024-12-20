Reigning US Open champion DeChambeau confirmed for International Series India

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], December 20 : Bryson DeChambeau will tee it up at International Series India presented by DLF from January 30 to February 2, marking the first time a defending major champion competes on the Indian subcontinent.

The Crushers GC captain joins Indian team-mate Anirban Lahiri for the first of 10 elevated events on the 2025 Asian Tour calendar, with more marquee names to be unveiled for the tournament taking place at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The 31-year-old won the US Open at Pinehurst in June, adding to the same title he won at Winged Foot in 2020.

With two wins on the LIV Golf League and seven PGA Tour titles, as well as his two majors, DeChambeau is one of the most dynamic figures in modern-day sport, well known all over the world thanks to his unorthodox approach to the game.

From gaining weight for increased driving distance, to designing his own clubs, he is famed for the analytical approach and unique vision that has brought marginal gains and reaped rewards over the years.

With an online following of 1.6 million on YouTube and 2.1 million on Instagram, the American is also blazing a trail in content creation, introducing a new and important online audience to the sport.

International Series India is the first tournament on the LIV Golf-backed series to be played on the subcontinent. It is the first of 10 events that will be held in a broad range of markets including Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, with other destinations soon to be announced.

The series offers players from all over the world a pathway onto the LIV Golf League, with the end-of-season rankings champion guaranteed a place on the roster for the following season. The International Series Rankings also offers players a second chance to claim a place on the LIV Golf League, through the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event.

