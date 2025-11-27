Rejuvenated India ready for Lebanon clash in penultimate AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifier

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 With the group finely poised and qualification hopes very much alive, the India U17 men’s team will take on Lebanon in a pivotal AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group D encounter on Friday, at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

India come into this fixture on the back of a spirited and impressive 3-1 comeback win against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. Captain Dallalmuon Gangte delivered one of the standout performances of the Qualifiers so far, scoring a magnificent hat-trick that lifted the Blue Colts to four points from two matches. The victory was India’s first of the campaign, following their 1-1 draw against Palestine in the opening round. They are now level on points with Iran, behind only on goal difference. IR Iran will face Palestine on Friday at 16:30.

Lebanon, meanwhile, have been one of the most resilient teams in the group. They have drawn all three of their matches so far (0-0 vs Chinese Taipei, 1-1 vs Palestine, and 1-1 vs IR Iran). Their result against Iran, in particular, underlined their organisation and consistency, as they fought back with a second-half equaliser from Eyad Eid to claim a valuable point.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes emphasised that Lebanon’s results reflect a disciplined approach.

“Draws don’t tell the whole story, they show that Lebanon are organised and disciplined. We respect that, for us, that means we must be patient, but also proactive and try to control possession, probe patiently, and look for moments to press and create chances.”

India’s strong performance against Chinese Taipei has given the squad confidence, but Fernandes was quick to remind his young players that only consistency will define their success in this tight group.

“Every game is a new challenge. A team drawing earlier can be more dangerous, as they come with nothing to lose. Our players need to stay humble, focused, and give 100 per cent. For young players especially, consistency, energy and concentration decide these games more than reputation.”

Lebanon’s tactical shape has been one of its strengths through the competition. Their compact midfield and organised backline have frustrated opponents repeatedly, while their ability to break forward with direct counters has posed real danger. Fernandes acknowledged these threats.

“We’ve watched their matches, some of their central midfielders and full-backs are disciplined and defend deep, and they can be dangerous on counters. Our plan will be to keep the ball, stretch them, force mistakes, and be ready to exploit their possible fatigue or loss of shape when pressing high.

"One win doesn’t mean anything unless we build on it. The boys must stay focused, stay humble, and give everything,” the head coach said.

Dallalmuon Gangte, fresh off his sensational hat-trick, also spoke about the confidence within the group heading into the Lebanon clash.

“I feel very happy and grateful. I want to thank the coaching staff and my teammates for believing in me. We’re ready for the next challenge.”

Reflecting on his three goals against Chinese Taipei, the captain added that the opener, which pulled India level, carried extra meaning.

“I liked all the goals, but the first one is special. It gave my teammates confidence and the energy to fight for the comeback. So yes, the first goal means the most to me.”

India will be looking to maintain their upward trajectory, while Lebanon must win (and hope IR Iran do not beat Palestine) to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

The match will kick off at 19:30 IST and will be streamed live on plus.fifa.com. Entry to the stadium remains free for all spectators.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor