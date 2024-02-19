Reliance Foundation athlete Gulveer Singh wins 3000m gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championship

Tehran [Iran], February 19 : Reliance Foundation athlete Gulveer Singh won a gold medal in 3000m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Tehran (Iran) with his personal best 8:07.48 minutes on Monday.

Gulveer Singh was in top form in 2023, which was his breakthrough year at the international level. He had an impressive run during the Asian Games and followed it up at the National Games Goa, 2023. He starts his 2024 season on a high note.

Gulveer had won bronze in the 10000m at the Asian Games last year and also won bronze in the 5000m event at the Asian Athletics Championships last year.

Reliance Foundation athletes have now won two Gold medals in this edition, with Jyothi Yarraji also winning Gold in the 60m hurdles event. This win reflects Gulveer's continued rise and improvement with this being his first gold medal on the international circuit at the Asian level.

Also, Ankita Dhyani also secured a women's 3000 m event silver with timings of 9:26.22 minutes. The gold was won by Yuma Yamamoto of Japan (9:16.71 minutes) and bronze was bagged Ainuska Kalil Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan (9:27.18 minutes).

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in the men's shot put event on Saturday.

Toor, who also holds the Asian record in outdoor event, registered his best throw of 19.72 m during the second attempt, going past the previous mark of 19.60 m set by Vikas Gowda back in 2005, as per Olympics.com.

India's Dhanveer Singh finished fourth and missed the podium narrowly, with a throw of 18.59 m.

Also, another Indian athlete Harmilan Kaur Bains secured a gold medal in the competition in the women's 1500 m race, securing the top prize with a timing of 4:29.55 minutes.

With a total of five medals, including four golds, India has finished its Asian Indoor Athletics Championships campaign at third place, with China topping the standings with six golds, six silvers and one bronze medal for a total of 13 while Kazakhstan, with nine medals - four golds, two silvers and three bronze, came second.

