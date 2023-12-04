Reliance Foundation Founder Nita Ambani honoured with "Sports Leader of the Year" at CII Scorecard 2023 event

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani was honoured and awarded at the CII Scorecard 2023 event held on Monday evening in New Delhi, with the "Sports Leader of the Year - Female" award for her exemplary leadership in driving India's sports story.

In addition, Reliance Foundation was also awarded the "Best Corporate Promoting Sports in India" award for setting a benchmark for excellence in sports.

During the event, Nita Ambani said, "I am humbled and honoured to accept the CII Sports Business Awards for 'Sports Leader of the Year' and 'Best Corporate Promoting Sports in India'. I firmly believe that sport is a great unifier, energizer, and equalizer. 2023 has truly been India's year for sporting excellence. Our athletes made the nation proud on the global stage by winning laurels across multiple sports. And we brought the Olympic Movement back to India after 40 years by hosting the 141st International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai. At Reliance Foundation, we remain committed to providing world-class opportunities and support to India's youth and making India a global sporting powerhouse."

Notably, Nita Ambani is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. She is also the first Indian to be elected an Honorary Trustee of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Recently, Nita Ambani also attended the opening show of 'Mamma Mia', a West End musical, which is currently being staged at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Speaking at the opening of the musical, she said that "our mission was to show the best of India to the world" when the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated.

With the staging of the West End Original blockbuster hit, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre added another renowned worldwide theatrical to its repertoire.

Speaking at the opening of the West End musical, Nita Ambani said, " When we opened (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center) in March, our mission was to show the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India...Our vision was also to celebrate art, the artist and the audience, and I think we are coming closer to that goal. We have welcomed people for cultural and immersive experiences not only from Mumbai but from all over India. NMACC has seen almost 10,000 visitors every day. So, I just feel a lot of gratitude."

