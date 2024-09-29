Reliance Foundation hosts 'United in Triumph': Historic celebration of India's Olympians, Paralympians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Reliance Foundation hosted United in Triumph on Sunday, a glittering celebration of sports under the visionary leadership of Nita Ambani at their residence in Antilia, Mumbai.

The evening honoured the unifying spirit of sports by bringing together 140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time under one roof, celebrating their success and remarkable journeys with a focus on unity and inclusivity.

Athletes from across disciplines were honoured for their hard work, determination, and contributions to India's growing stature in the global sporting arena.

India's Olympic and Paralympic champions, including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Murlikant Petkar (India's first-ever Paralympic Gold medallist), and Devendra Jhajharia (the first Indian to win two Paralympic Golds and President of the Paralympic Committee of India), along with Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar, joined hands with sporting legends like Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, Pullela Gopichand, and Harbhajan Singh.

Former India stalwart goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, along with his family, arrived at Antillia for the event. Para-shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar, who clinched medals at the Paris Paralympics, also graced the event.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani said that the entire India is proud of our athletes and wishes that 'United We Triumph' can become a movement.

"It's a very special evening. For the first time, India's Paris Olympians and Para-Olympians are gathering on the same platform. We are so proud of them, all Indians are proud of every one of them. Today, we are going to honour them and show them the love and respect that we have for them. On behalf of the Reliance Foundation, we wish that 'United We Triumph' can become a movement," Nita Ambani said during the event.

Along with India's star athletes, Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Ranveer Singh graced the event with their presence.

United in Triumph, the brainchild of Nita M Ambani, marks a historic milestone in Indian sports by bringing together Olympians and Paralympians on a single platform for the first time. Under her visionary leadership, Reliance Foundation is striving to transform India's Olympic future.

This initiative, along with the India House at the Paris Olympics 2024 last month, exemplifies the commitment to making India Olympic-ready, empowering athletes to achieve greater success and solidifying India's position as a rising force in international sports.

