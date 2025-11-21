Reliance Foundation wins Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance Award at FICCI event, Nita Ambani says India's sporting spirit has truly awakened

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Reliance Foundation was on Friday conferred with the Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance award at FICCI's India Sports Awards 2025 with Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita M Ambani, stating that India's sporting spirit has truly awakened from the playgrounds of its villages to global podiums over the past decade.

The Reliance Foundation won the award under the leadership of Nita Ambani. In her remarks, Nita Ambani spoke about the importance of continuing to support India's sportspersons in achieving their dreams.

"The coming decade will be a golden era for Indian sport. Together with the government, corporates, bodies like FICCI, our young athletes, and their families - we hope to make India a truly global multi-sporting powerhouse. This is not only about medals, this is nation-building through sport," she said.

Nita Ambani said India's athletes, especially our women, have consistently made the Tricolour proud.

"My heartfelt gratitude to FICCI for this honour. I accept this award with great humility on behalf of the entire Reliance Foundation family. Over the past decade, India's sporting spirit has truly awakened from the playgrounds of our villages to global podiums. Our athletes, especially our women, have consistently made the Tricolour proud," she said.

"When our girls play, every girl child, every woman wins. When our youth wins, India rises. We have always believed that every child, every girl and boy deserves the right to sport and the right to education. At Reliance Foundation, we remain committed to realising that dream and to building a healthier, happier, greener, more educated, more inclusive and more sporting India," she added.

FICCI TURF 2025, the 15th Global Sports Summit, opened on Friday at Federation House here , bringing together leaders from government, sport, industry and diplomacy to chart India's next decade of sporting progress.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by PKSV Sagar, Chairman, FICCI Sports Committee and President, GMR Sports, who highlighted the growing need for collaboration across the sporting ecosystem. This year's theme, "Indian Sports - Forging the Path to Global Excellence", set the direction for a day focused on global ambition, innovation and collective action.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the release of the FICCI Knowledge Report 'Sporting India Rising' and the India-Australia Strategy for Sports Collaboration, reflecting the summit's emphasis on strengthening global partnerships.

With Australia as the Partner Country, the summit reinforced the growing opportunities in high-performance systems, coaching, sports science, innovation, and long-term talent pathways. The session also witnessed a special moment as Indian Olympic Association Chairperson PT Usha was honoured with the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contributions to Indian sport and for inspiring generations of athletes.

