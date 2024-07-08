Reliance Foundation's Jyothi Yarraji becomes 1st Indian ever to qualify for Women's 100m Hurdles Event at Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : When Jyothi Yarraji, the fastest Indian hurdler, takes to the track at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she will be in uncharted territory.

Jyothi, supported by the Reliance Foundation, will be the first Indian woman ever to compete in the women's 100m hurdles at the Olympics.

The women's 100m hurdles event has been a part of every Olympics since 1972, but this will be the first time that an Indian athlete will feature on the start list.

Nita M. Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, of Reliance Foundation, said as quoted from a press release by Reliance Foundation, "We are overjoyed and immensely proud of our Reliance Foundation athlete, Jyothi Yarraji, for becoming the first Indian to qualify for the women's 100m hurdles at the Olympics. Jyothi's journey, her dedication, and her incredible achievement are a testament to the power of dreams and relentless hard work. She embodies the spirit, talent, and resilience of the youth of India."

"At Reliance Foundation, we remain committed to supporting Jyothi and all our young athletes in every way we can. We wish Jyothi and the entire Indian contingent the very best for the Paris Games! May they keep the tricolour soaring high, as they represent the dreams, hopes, and prayers of 1.4 billion Indians on the global stage," Nita Ambani added.

The reigning national record holder in the event, Jyothi is also the only Indian woman ever to medal in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Asian Games, where she won silver last year after showing impressive fortitude in standing her ground after a false disqualification.

She is the only Indian woman to dip below the 13s mark and holds the 15 fastest times ever run by an Indian in this category. As a knock-on effect, three other women have now run faster than the longstanding national record of Anuradha Biswal that Jyothi broke.

Jyothi's personal best stands at 12.78s, a mark she matched earlier this year at the Motonet GP in Finland despite a hard collision with the final hurdle. She also won gold at the recent Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships, continuing her unbeaten run on Indian soil.

Jyothi Yarraji's journey to the Olympics is not just about breaking records; it's about inspiring a nation. Her accomplishments underline the importance of resilience and determination. With the support of the Reliance Foundation, she has shown that Indian athletes can compete at the highest levels of international sports.

As she prepares to compete in Paris, Jyothi carries the hopes of a nation eager to see her make history. Her presence at the Olympics will not only pave the way for future generations of Indian women hurdlers but also highlight the growing prominence of Indian athletes on the global stage.

Jyothi's achievements are a testament to the increasing support and development of sports in India, particularly through initiatives like those by the Reliance Foundation. Her success will likely inspire more young athletes to pursue track and field, contributing to the overall growth and diversification of Indian sports.

