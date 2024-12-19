Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone, says Ashwin on father’s comments

New Delhi, Dec 19 After Ravichandran Ashwin’s father claimed he took the shock decision to retire from international cricket because of humiliating treatment, the recently-retired India off-spinner requested everyone to forgive and leave him alone.

“My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam (What is this father?). I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements”. Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone,” posted Ashwin on his ‘X’ account.

Previously on Thursday, Ravichandran, father of Ashwin, said humiliation could have been a reason behind the off-spinner quitting international cricket with immediate effect after the end of third Test against Australia at the Gabba, which ended in a draw.

“I too came to know last minute, actually. What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feelings at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued.”

“The sudden change – retirement – gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long he can tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own,” Ravichandran had said to CNN-News18.

Ashwin ended his 14-year international career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also picked an incredible 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, the second-most in the history of the game, along with eight ten-wicket hauls.

Ashwin also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat in the longer format. His last international game was the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he took 1-53 in his 18 overs and made 29 runs with the bat, as India lost by ten wickets.

Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

Ashwin was one of 11 allrounders to clinch the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests. He also won a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, which is level with Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He will be seen in action for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor