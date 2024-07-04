Return of Champions: Not seen Rohit getting emotional on the field like he did on June 29, says Kohli at the Wankhede

Mumbai, July 4 India star batter Virat Kohli praised skipper Rohit Sharma for showing emotions on the field on the day India won the T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown Barbados. "I have played with him for 15 years but have never seen Rohit show so much emotion on the field," said Kohli at the felicitation function organised by the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli said winning the T20 World Cup 2024 was a special moment for him as he had not realised the gravity of the moment when he was part of M.S. Dhoni's team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup at this same venue. "I was 21-22 at that time and did not realise why the senior players were getting so emotional. After winning this World Cup, I have realised how special this is," said Kohli, who said he had instantly realised that it was time for him to say goodbye to the format and make way for youngsters.

It was Thursday evening, and the streets were alive with jubilation, for the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, was set to parade through Marine Drive.

As the open-top bus began its journey from the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), a sea of fans in blue jerseys stretched out along Marine Drive, chanting patriotic slogans. "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Jitega Bhai Jitega, India Jitega,” and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the evening air, mingling with the calls of street vendors and the honks of vehicles.

The sheer volume of people created a stampede-like situation at several points. Mumbai Police, however, had anticipated the fervour and had deployed a large number of personnel along the route, ensuring the safety of the crowd. Their vigilance paid off as they averted any major incidents, though a few people fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

A heartwarming moment emerged amidst the chaos, captured and shared by the Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter). As an ambulance made its way through the congested Marine Drive, the crowd, in a remarkable display of empathy and discipline, cleared a path. "Siren Bajta gaya, Rasta banta gaya," read the caption of the post by Mumbai Police, celebrating the spirit of the cricket fans.

As the bus inched closer to Wankhede Stadium, the epicentre of Mumbai cricket, the atmosphere grew denser with excitement. Policemen, both uniformed and in plain clothes, stood vigilant, frisking fans entering the stadium and maintaining order. The Western Railway, anticipating the rush, had announced extra services from Churchgate to Borivali to ease the commute for the fans, while more than 400 Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel were stationed at Churchgate station.

However, the Central Railway's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wasn't as fortunate, experiencing significant delays and adding to the chaos. Traffic snarled around Marine Drive and surrounding roads, with hundreds of vehicles at a standstill.

