Ricky Ponting steps down as Delhi Capitals head coach after seven seasons at the helm

New Delhi, July 13 Ricky Ponting, Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain, has stepped down as the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said in a statement on Saturday. The development brings to an end Ponting’s seven-year association with the franchise ahead of the mega auction in the run-up to the 2025 season of the tournament. Ponting was appointed as DC's head coach in 2018 when the side was called Delhi Daredevils.

“Dear Ricky, as you move on as our Head Coach, we're finding it incredibly hard to put this down in words. The four things you told us about in every huddle -- care, commitment, attitude, and effort -- sum up our seven summers together. Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better.”

“As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left.”

“Seven summers of your dressing room speeches - the speeches, Oh! (Separate post for that loading) Seven summers of your hugs, shoulder pats, and fist pump for us all - newcomer, superstar... and everyone in between. Thank you for everything, Coach! Like you often close out, Let's leave this here mate, grab a drink, get back to work tomorrow, yeah?” wrote the franchise in its statement.

After failing to enter the IPL playoffs in 2018, DC made it to the business end of the competition in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2020, DC made it to an IPL final for the first time but ended up as runners-up to Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

But after the 2021 season, DC suffered a slump as they didn’t enter IPL playoffs in 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. In IPL 2024, DC finished in sixth position, winning and losing seven games each. But with a mega auction looming, the franchise has let go of Ponting, especially after seven seasons of him at DC didn’t yield a championship triumph.

DC will now be hitting the ground running in search of a new head coach for the franchise ahead of the mega auctions for IPL 2025. Other members of the DC coaching staff include director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Pravin Amre, bowling coach James Hopes, and fielding coach Biju George.

