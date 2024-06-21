Rider registration for mega auction opens for season 2 of Indian Supercross Racing League

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first-ever franchise-based Supercross league, roared back to life today by opening up rider registration for Season 2.

Following a phenomenal inaugural season that captivated audiences with heart-stopping races and exceptional talent, the ISRL is ready to push the boundaries once again.

Season 1 generated immense curiosity amongst motorsport enthusiasts, attracting over 104 registrations, including defending champions from multiple countries such as USA, Italy, France, South Africa, Australia, Thailand and India. Some of the leading names that battled for the win were Matt Moss - 9-time Australian MX and SX Champion, Jordi Tixier - World Champion MX2 (2014), 2022 Prince of Paris (SX2) Thomas Ramette, Hugo Manzato from France, Caleb Goullet, Reid Taylor from Australia, and Brian Gyles from Thailand, a sensation in Season 1's 85cc category.

Rugved Barguje, a 3-time Indian national champion, represented India with pride, alongside Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanth, Sarthak Chavan, and Shlok Ghorpade.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder & Director of Indian Supercross Racing League, said as quoted by ISRL release, "We are excited about Season 2 and confident that it will surpass the phenomenal success of our inaugural season. India offers mega stadiums and venues capable of hosting supercross races, allowing us to continually expand and enhance the league. Many riders thoroughly enjoyed our world-class tracks, which were designed to provide thrilling and competitive racing experiences. We are delighted to see the return of previous participants and to greet new athletes. Inquiries for participation have been pouring in from across the globe. ISRL is building a mega rider pool of athletes from around the world."

Rugved Barguje, 3-time Indian National SX Champion, said, "The inaugural season of ISRL was unforgettable. I experienced different terrains and demanding weather conditions, with Bangalore being particularly tough due to its soil. The races in all cities were thrilling, and the crowd support was phenomenal. The organizers did an excellent job, transforming Supercross in India. Riding on a proper Supercross track was a dream come true. I am excited for Season 2 of ISRL."

Jordi Tixier, World Champion MX2 (2014), added, "The first season of ISRL was excellent. I didn't expect it to be that good. I really enjoyed the people, the track, and the fans. I was surprised by how well the organizers did. They listened to the riders, improving race by race, and we saw the difference between Pune and Bangalore. The fans were awesome, and it was great to see the Indian people's passion for Supercross. The organizers were fantastic, constantly improving. Season 01 was unforgettable, and I'm super excited to be back for Season 02. Looking forward to more memories!"

Brendan Sipple who raced for Reise Motorsports said, - "Season 1 of ISRL was unforgettable, and I feel blessed to have taken part. The tracks were amazing, the racing was awesome, and the fans were crazy. The teams and organization were fantastic, working hard to ensure we had everything we needed and that the tracks were perfect. I'm very excited for Season 02 and can't wait to see what they have in store. I look forward to visiting new cities, racing for supportive teams, and watching Supercross grow in India. Can't wait to come back."

The rider registration includes four exhilarating racing categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and 85cc junior class. The league guarantees heart-pounding action and intense competition, thrilling its spectators both on-ground and online.

Don't miss this exhilarating opportunity! Register now and take your shot at becoming part of this ground-breaking motorsport revolution. Rider registration does not guarantee participation in Season 2. It serves as the initial step to enter the rider pool and be considered for selection by franchises during the player auction.

The upcoming season, scheduled from January to March 2025, will feature multiple rounds across various Indian cities. Organized in partnership with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the ISRL promises an unparalleled blend of action, entertainment, and fierce competition.

