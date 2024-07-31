Rinku Singh bags 'Fielder of the Series' medal in India's series over Sri Lanka

New Delhi, July 31 The Indian cricket team, under the new leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrated a commanding 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka in the T20Is, with several players delivering standout performances. Among them, Rinku Singh emerged as a key player, earning the 'Fielder of the Series' award for his exceptional efforts in the field.

The accolade was announced in a ceremony held in the Indian dressing room after the thrilling final match of the series. The BCCI shared a video of the event on 'X', capturing the team's camaraderie and the joyous atmosphere.

Fielding coach T Dilip named Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, and Rinku Singh as the contenders for the fielding honour. However, it was assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who ultimately presented the medal to Rinku for his outstanding contributions.

In the decisive third T20I, held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Rinku's sharp reflexes and athleticism were on full display. His crucial catches and overall presence on the field played a significant role in stifling the Sri Lankan batting lineup, helping India maintain control throughout the match.

The game itself was a thrilling contest. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl, putting India to the test. The Men in Blue responded with a balanced batting performance. Shubman Gill led the charge with a composed 39 off 37 balls, while Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar provided a late surge, scoring 26 and 25 runs, respectively, and propelled India to a total of 137/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 138, Sri Lanka's innings was anchored by Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis, who scored 46 and 43 runs, respectively. Their efforts, along with a supportive knock from Pathum Nissanka, brought the hosts close to victory.

However, India's bowlers held their nerve, with Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Rinku taking crucial wickets. The match came down to the final over, where captain Suryakumar Yadav defended six runs to force a super over.

In the super over, Washington conceded only two runs and taking two crucial wickets. India then easily chased down the target, with Suryakumar sweeping the first ball for a boundary, sealing the series win in style.

