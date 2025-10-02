'Rinku-Sundar's performance inspired me,' says Sargar, India's second javelin gold winner at World Para Athletics Championshp 2025

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Another day and another 1-2 for India in javelin at the ongoing IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

On Monday, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar clinched gold and silver in the F46 category, and today Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Sandeep Chaudhary emulated them in the javelin F44 category. Sargar was quick to admit Rinku and Gurjar's performance was on the back of his mind. He also revealed he was in attendance to witness their glory.

"I was here yesterday to get the hang of the whole thing. The atmosphere, people shouting encouragements. To get used to that. And that helped me today," the Maharashtra man said after winning the gold as quoted by a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Sargar matched his personal best with a throw of 62.82 during his fifth attempt. But he was already in the lead with 62.68 when he unleashed that throw. It was actually second-placed Sandeep Chaudhary of Rajasthan who set the pulse racing with a throw of 62.33 in his first attempt. He also bettered it to 62.67 later, but Sargar was too good on the evening.

It rained heavily in the afternoon and temperatures dipped significantly. While spectators breathed a sigh of relief, the cool weather affected Sargar's performance. "Rain and cool weather didn't help me. I could have done so much better. Because the warm weather helps loosen up better," Sargar, who trains at SAI Sonepat and is a TOPS Core athlete, said.

Draped in the tri-colour, Sargar cut a shy figure. He said he was sure he would get a medal. "I was sure there would be a medal for me. Winning it for your country is a great feeling," he said.

While the cool weather brought down Sargar's performance, it was the opposite for Sandeep, the gold winner in Dubai and Kobe World Championships in 2019 and 2024 in F64. "I trained in Bengaluru, and the temperature there is pretty much like it. So, I would say it was fate's doing for me. I am very happy to win a medal for the country," he said.

Sargar's gold was India's third in the event. Shortly after Sumit made it four in the F64 category, the PCI press release added.

On Monday, Rinku's family and friends were in attendance, as they live in a village in Rohtak and had taken a 3-hour ride to the stadium. He admitted the presence of his friends and family played a role. Sargar was at a disadvantage in that regard since no family and friends were out there to cheer him on.

"There was no one in the stands, no family and friends, but I was motivated to do well," the shy athlete, who once worked as a Zomato delivery boy in Pune, concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor