Rishad Hossain is not ready for Test cricket, says Nazmul Shanto

Dhaka, July 16 Ahead of the two-match Test series against Pakistan in August, Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto feels that young leg-spinner Rishad Hossain is not ready for the red-ball format yet.

Rishad's chances were boosted for the upcoming Test series after his stellar performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. He had scalped 14 wickets and finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

"I think selectors can answer better (whether Rishad will be picked for Test cricket or not) but as per my experience I don't think he is ready for red ball yet," Cricbuzz quoted Shanto as saying in a private event in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In addition to praising the local coaches' assistance, Shanto acknowledged that departing spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed had given Rishad tactical expertise.

"He (Mushtaq) has done tremendous work with Rishad and other bowlers were comfortable as well, but I won't give all the credit to Mushtaq alone. Rishad had been practising under our local coaches as well before he arrived. Mushtaq Ahmed has the experience of playing for so many years. He has won the World Cup and coached teams that have won the World Cup, so he shared those experiences with Rishad, helped him tactically.

"But technically if you say, the local coaches had a big part in developing him. They motivated him (Rishad) and they helped him to figure out his shortcomings. These aspects were handled by local coaches such as Sohel Islam and others who were there and worked with Rishad, so overall credit should go to both local coaches and Mushtaq," he said.

After the disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, Shanto calls for shifting focus to a different format with new players joining in.

"Whether we do well or not, we must move ahead (from the thoughts of the disappointing World Cup campaign). This will be a different format, and some new players are coming in who were not included in the T20 format," he said.

The return of experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque for the Pakistan tour will bolster the visiting side.

"Those who are coming have been preparing for a long time before the Pakistan series. So we want to start this series with a positive approach. Everyone has had enough time to prepare, so I am hoping something good will happen.

"It's a really important series against Pakistan and like you said a lot of players who have gone to Australia (to play the four-day game against Pakistan Shaheens with the High Performance Unit) might be in the main squad, so it is a good opportunity for them to prepare.

"We also have two practice matches in Chittagong, so those who are included in this squad will be able to prepare well. Planning-wise we have a few matches and a few practice sessions so we are trying to prepare ourselves in the best way possible," he said.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Rawalpindi from August 21-25 before moving to Karachi for the second Test from August 30 to September 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor