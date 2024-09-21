Rod Laver Cup: Alcaraz cites 'great experience' playing in front of Fedrer despite losing on debut

Berlin, Sep 21 After a straight-sets defeat against Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton in men's doubles of the Rod Laver Cup, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his experience of playing in front of Tennis maestro Roger Federer, citing a "great experience".

“I think I'm good [at doubles], but I'm not as good as [I am at] the singles, I guess. I hope to see him tomorrow in the singles. I hope he enjoyed the doubles match, and obviously it was great seeing him in the practice. He didn't tell me any tactics, any advice.

But he just told me that he's really happy about watching me in real life, that I'm here. It was a great time for me. I wished [for] that moment for a long time," Alcaraz said after the match.

Fritz and Shelton drew Team World level at 2-2 with Team Europe after downing the host team’s star Friday-night doubles pairing of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 6-4 in the final match of the day in Berlin.

Fritz and Shelton fired 20 winners against world number two Zverev and third-ranked Alcaraz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor