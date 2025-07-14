Roger Federer is very inspiring both in the way he plays and as a human being: Neeraj Chopra

London, July 14 Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra praised tennis legend Roger Federer, calling him a true champion not just for his brilliance on the court but also for being a kind person.

Chopra, who was present at the Centre Court of All England Club to witness the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, recalled the era of Federer who holds the record for most grass-court Grand Slams with eight titles including five successive Championships from 2003 to 2007.

"I’m feeling very good. This is my first tennis tournament - and that too, Wimbledon - so I’m really enjoying it. I remember when Federer used to win, he would wear that grass coat, and we knew a little bit about the tradition - that the whole dress code is white. I used to feel very good watching that," the javelin star told Star Sports.

"I think Roger Federer is very inspiring - both in the way he plays and as a human being. I met him in Zurich last year, spent quite some time with him, and had a good conversation. It felt really nice. The way he used to play was also amazing," he added.

Chopra also remembered Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slams including two Wimbledon titles, for his never-give-up attitude.

"I’d also like to mention one more player - Nadal. He used to play really well too. His willpower and never-give-up attitude were something I really admired," he said.

"I think Nadal stood out because he was very strong physically - different from many other tennis players. He had a fighter’s spirit and looked very muscular. He didn’t even look like a typical tennis player - he looked powerful. So, I always felt Nadal was really good."

In the men's singles final, Sinner overcame Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a spectacle to lift his maiden Wimbledon Grand Slam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor