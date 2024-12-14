Rohan Bopanna calls on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Top Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Saturday.

On December 5, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office for the third time, following his swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present as Fadnavis took charge of the ministry.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra shared details of the meeting on their official X account, noting that Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association President Prashant Sutar accompanied Bopanna during the visit.

Bopanna congratulated CM Fadnavis on assuming office for the third time and presented him with his jersey. The trioFadnavis, Bopanna, and Sutardiscussed strategies for developing tennis in Maharashtra and across India.

"Ace Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association President Prashant Sutar met and interacted with CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Rohan congratulated CM Devendra Fadnavis and gifted his No. 44 Jersey. They discussed the development of tennis in Maharashtra and India and how sports can be a part of childhood," CMO Maharashtra wrote on X.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide win with 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also performed well, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

In November, Rohan Bopanna and his Australian doubles partner, Matthew Ebden, announced the end of their successful two-year partnership. The duo, who began playing together in January 2023, claimed significant titles, including the Australian Open Grand Slam title and ATP Masters 1000 trophies at Indian Wells (2023) and Miami Open (2024).

Their partnership concluded with a victory over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the final group match of the ATP Finals 2024. Despite the win, they did not progress to the semifinals. Over their tenure, Bopanna and Ebden also secured the Qatar Open title last year and reached the US Open final. The duo achieved the top spot in the doubles rankings earlier this year, following their Australian Open triumph.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor