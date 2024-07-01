Rohit and Virat retiring simultaneously from T20Is came as a shock: Shami

New Delhi, July 1 After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the T20Is, fast bowler Mohammed Shami expressed his shock, saying filling their places in the team is going to be tough task.

Shortly after India won its second T20 World Cup with a seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Kohli was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match award for his 59-ball 76 and said this was the last T20 of his international career.

The right-hander ended his T20I career as India's second-highest run-scorer in the format, through 4188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

Later on, Rohit in the post-match press conference announced that he’s joining Virat in ending his T20I career, finsihing his T20I career as the highest scorerwith 4231 runs in 159 matches - and also holding the record for the most centuries in men’s T20Is via fine tons.

"The retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20Is was a shock. They have been stalwarts for India, delivering outstanding performances for the country for 15-16 years and earning their titles as kings of white-ball cricket. Both retiring simultaneously is shocking, but it's part of the natural cycle—when one player leaves, another steps in. However, replacing such stars in the team will be a significant challenge," said Shami.

"Bidding goodbye to a journey after achieving your goal is a truly emotional moment. I would like to thank both Rohit and Virat for winning matches for the team, playing amazing innings for India, and breaking records along the way," he added.

Reflecting on India's title win, Shami congratulated Team India and support staff for the victory and thanked fans for boosting teams moral throughout the campaign.

"It's a huge achievement. Credit goes to the entire Indian team, the support staff, and the fans who boost our confidence. I would like to congratulate all the players who worked hard to remain unbeaten in the tournament. I would also like to acknowledge and congratulate those players who have contributed to the team's success in any capacity, as every little step and every prayer counts," said the 33-year-old pacer.

"Players who become a part of the World Cup are fortunate to have that opportunity, as only around 10 percent of players get a chance in their lifetime to be part of a World Cup-winning team," he concluded.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratualting Men in Blue over phone call right after India's triumph, Shami said "I truly appreciate that our Prime Minister has a passion for the sport and personally congratulates our champions after their victories. It really boosts the team's confidence."

