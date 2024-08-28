Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah are 'well rested', could have been selected for Duleep Trophy: Manjrekar

New Delhi, Aug 28 Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah should have been selected for first round of Duleep Trophy, citing the trio being “well rested” players.

The Duleep Trophy will see a lot of Test team regulars featuring in the first round of India’s domestic season opener at Bengaluru and Anantapur on September 5. The tournament’s format has been changed too - the zonal format has made way for four teams – India A, India B, India C and India D – chosen by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

But Rohit, India’s Test and ODI skipper, along with Kohli, Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin will not be a part of Duleep Trophy first round. “India has played 249 international matches in the last 5 years. Rohit has played only 59% of those. Virat 61 % & Bumrah 34%. I see them as well rested India players. Could have been selected for the Duleep trophy,” said Manjrekar on ‘X’.

On Tuesday, BCCI announced that Ravindra Jadeja has been released from participation, with no reason cited, while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik won’t feature due to their recovery from recent illness, with Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav named as their replacements.

The Duleep Trophy will be vital in identifying who would be the main players India will bank upon and their preparedness in a busy Test calendar, where a spot in the World Test Championship final is up for grabs.

India will begin its home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai, followed by the game at Kanpur starting on September 27. It is followed by three Tests against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, before flying out to Australia for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22 in Perth.

