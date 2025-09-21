Rohit, Rahul undergo skills and strength training at BCCI CoE ahead of upcoming season

New Delhi, Sep 21 India ODI captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter KL Rahul intensified their preparations for the upcoming cricket season with a recent focused training stint at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

As per the video shared by the BCCI, the senior batting duo engaged in a mix of skills and strength training sessions, designed to fine-tune their readiness ahead of a packed cricketing season.

“As part of their preparation for the upcoming assignments, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, focusing on skills and strength training. Both players simulated the different conditions on offer at the CoE during their stint,” said the BCCI in its social media accounts on Sunday.

Rahul is set to participate in the second multi-day game for India A against Australia A, starting on September 23 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both Rahul and pacer Mohammed Siraj have been included in the squad for this match.

This will be Rahul's first professional cricket game since the England Test series, where he finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 532 runs at an average of 53, including two centuries and two fifties.

Rahul will be expected to open the batting alongside left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, to be held in Ahmedabad from October 2-6 and in New Delhi from October 10-14. Both matches will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Rohit, meanwhile, is expected to captain India in the ODI leg of their white-ball tour of Australia. The tour begins with the ODI series opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, and is followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively.

